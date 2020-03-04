There were infrared thermometers everywhere! - South African returns from China
More than 100 South Africans living in Wuhan, epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak in China, are awaiting instructions from government about their imminent evacuation.
RELATED: 'They're keeping evacuation details under wraps so we can't spill it to media'
One local who'd been working in China decided to return independently - Bongiwe Simanga speaks to Clement Manyathela on The Midday Report.
A journalist living in the city of Jianyang, she describes the sense of isolation she experienced because of the lockdown and the movement and health check restrictions imposed on residents to curb the spread of the virus.
I felt like everything was just stagnant and of course the fact that we're in isolation and locked in our houses.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
At every point of entry whether it's the railway station, the bus station or apartment complexes they're using infrared thermometer guns to check everybody's temperature... they are also using different thermal detectors to screen the body.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
I'm talking shops, I'm talking grocery stores, banks... Of course shopping malls are also basically locked down so there's not much you can do and the people are listening to the government. The government says lessen your movements and they are checking daily where you are.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
Although it was frustrating with no word from the Chinese government on when things would get back to normal, they are doing their level best to curb the spread of the virus she says.
If you are infected you will definitely be taken to hospital and quarantined.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
I actually just got a message from my supervisor asking when did I leave, when am I returning, which flight did I take because that gets sent to local government.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
Simanga says there is a 'no work no pay' rule in force, which is sure to drive many expats back home.
That's precisely why most people now have just decided to come back home because really, it's just a waiting game. Can you imagine, you've been in isolation for one-and-a-half to two months, no salary... I don't know what people are going to do if they don't come home.Bongiwe Simanga, South African recently returned from China
Listen to the conversation on The Midday Report:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More