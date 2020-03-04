Streaming issues? Report here
COVID-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

4 March 2020 4:29 PM
by
Tags:
Tourism
Air travel
Travel
Wendy Knowler
#ConsumerTalk
Coronavirus
travel insurance
COVID-19
Consumers with international travel plans this year are facing high levels of anxiety as the coronavirus spreads across the world.

Those who have already paid for air tickets and visas are in an even more precarious position, explains consumer journalist Wendy Knowler.

The novel virus has had an impact on the tourism industry, with several travel bans introduced and international conferences cancelled.

In South Africa, it is starting to have an impact on international school tours and paid-up family holidays.

RELATED: Singapore Airlines refusing to refund SA man's flights amid coronavirus outbreak

Knowler says a number of airlines are still instituting cancellation penalties for consumers that want to call-off their travel plans.

She suggests that consumers read the cancellation policy before booking any air travel. She also recommends added travel insurance.

For local travellers, the dilemma is increasingly now: To cancel or not to cancel.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Many would-be international travellers are watching the confirmed cases tally in their destination country mount, fearing for their safety, but are understandably reluctant to pay the hefty cancellation fees - in most cases, it's more than half of what they've outlaid.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

While others, especially the elderly, are fearful of being put into quarantine.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Before you pay, interrogate what happens when you cancel.

Wendy Knowler, consumer journalist

Listen to the advice and open line on ConsumerTalk for more:

Every Wednesday, on The Pippa Hudson Show, Wendy Knowler provides useful insights and tips on how to make the most of your buying power.

For more stories visit the ConsumerTalk feature page.

Got a consumer case you need help resolving?

Email: consumer@knowler.co.za, put Cape Talk in the subject line, followed by the issue e.g. cellphone contract dispute.


