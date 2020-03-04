Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus
Tokyo's contract with the International Olympic Committee allows it to postpone the Games until the end of the year.
Japan's Olympics minister says the coronavirus outbreak could force the IOC to cancel.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Michael Goldman.
This is unprecedented. And then the uncertainty around the virus - lots of conflicting reports coming out of the Olympic movement.Dr Michael Goldman - Gibs
Some tough calls - I think if we look at the timelines, early April is a critical milestone. Tokyo and Japan have to put in place a number of pre-Olympic activities to test their venues, and those have to have spectators that test the logistics that Tokyo have put in place, which by all accounts are excellent.Dr Michael Goldman - Gibs
March is it. Now is the time for everybody to sit down and decide what they are going to do.Dr Michael Goldman - Gibs
Japan invested over 26-billion US dollars in putting together what may be the most expensive Olympics ever, and then you have all the sponsors. So lots of money, lots of focus. In the US, from a broadcast point of few, there's talk of record advertising sales that 's been done around the Olympics. Again, those are advertisers with specific campaigns, specific time-focused events, around July and August.Dr Michael Goldman - Gibs
Listen to the entire sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Olympic Games may be postponed because of Coronavirus
