Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce
Refilwe Moloto speaks to Geoff Jacobs, head of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19 on local industry.
Surprisingly we have not had a big push back from business on how the virus has impacted business.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
But anecdotally he says there have been reports of supply chain interruptions.
The first indication we are getting is the disruption of the supply chain.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
We also know that the travel and tourism industry has been impacted. People are less likely to travel and less willing to travel internationally.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
There are also travel prohibitions in some countries, he says.
An international exhibition planned for cape Town has been cancelled which will have an enormous impact.
But the biggest concern for us as the Chamber is the uncertainty. Business thrives on certainty.Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
He encourages businesses to be vigilant, keep staff informed, dispell fake 'myth's doing the rounds and practice hygiene.
Take a listen below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More