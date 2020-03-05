Biggest impact of COVID-19 on business is uncertainty - Cape Chamber of Commerce

Refilwe Moloto speaks to Geoff Jacobs, head of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry about the effects of the coronavirus COVID-19 on local industry.

Surprisingly we have not had a big push back from business on how the virus has impacted business. Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

But anecdotally he says there have been reports of supply chain interruptions.

The first indication we are getting is the disruption of the supply chain. Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

We also know that the travel and tourism industry has been impacted. People are less likely to travel and less willing to travel internationally. Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

There are also travel prohibitions in some countries, he says.

An international exhibition planned for cape Town has been cancelled which will have an enormous impact.

But the biggest concern for us as the Chamber is the uncertainty. Business thrives on certainty. Geoff Jacobs, Head - Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry

He encourages businesses to be vigilant, keep staff informed, dispell fake 'myth's doing the rounds and practice hygiene.

Take a listen below: