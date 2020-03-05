First confirmed case of Covid-19 in South Africa

The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) has confirmed South Africa’s first proven case of Covid-19 on Thursday.

The patient is a 38-year-old man who returned from Italy on Sunday.

Picture: 123rf

The man consulted a GP on Tuesday, complaining of fever, a sore throat and a cough.

He is currently in self-quarantine.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.