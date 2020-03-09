Why this agreement is the key to unlocking the Africa-Europe corridor

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead. 18 March 2020 10:48 AM
View all Politics
SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional... 20 March 2020 5:41 PM
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
View all Business
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine… Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI). 18 March 2020 12:48 PM
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers. 16 March 2020 11:02 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Business

Why this agreement is the key to unlocking the Africa-Europe corridor

9 March 2020 7:46 AM
by
Tags:
Absa
Africa Free Trade Agreement
AfCFTA
The Africa Free Trade Agreement is the biggest step we’ve seen towards integration between African economies and global trade liberalisation across the continent in the last decade.

Bohani Hlungwane, Regional Head of Trade & Working Capital, Absa Group

The AfCFTA is the biggest step we’ve seen towards integration between African economies and global trade liberalisation across the continent in the last decade.

But what actually is the AfCFTA and what does it mean for Europe?

Bohani Hlungwane, Regional Head of Trade & Working Capital at Absa Group, demystifies the Africa Free Trade Agreement and how Europe-based multinational corporations (MNCs) can navigate the opportunities and challenges it creates.

What is the AfCFTA?

In 2018, member countries of the African Union took a major step to boost regional trade and economic integration by establishing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The regional trade agreement that came into effect on 30 May 2019 has the potential to be a game changer for the continent and multinational corporations (MNCs) looking to do business in Africa, with a consumer market of 1.2 billion people and a combined GDP of USD 2.5 trillion.

AfCFTA presents a unique opportunity to significantly grow intra-Africa trade and diversify trade exports on the continent. European firms can also capitalise on the new business and growth opportunities that it will create.

How does the AfCFTA benefit African economies, and what investment opportunities does this create for European MNCs?

The AfCFTA is the most significant step we’ve seen towards expanding intra-Africa trade across regional economic communities, enhancing competitiveness between African economies and making Africa a more attractive location for global financial institutions, asset managers and private equity investment.

Take intra-Africa trade, for example. A measure of how integrated African economies are, intra-Africa trade has remained in the low teens for much of the past decade but has inched up to about 17% currently. A key focus of Phase 1 (trade of goods and services) of the AfCFTA will be on the application of zero tariffs on 90% of goods and services traded as well as on reduction of non-tariff barriers. The successful implementation of Phase 1 is expected to grow intra-Africa trade by around 50% by the mid-2020s. This growth in intra-Africa trade will ensure that an increasing proportion of Africa’s more than USD 2 trillion economy is traded within Africa, creating opportunities for growth in industries and building of new factories to meet the demand.

With a GDP that is currently at USD 2.2 trillion or USD 6.3 trillion in purchasing power parity terms, a successful implementation of the AfCFTA will also generate an opportunity for MNCs to both grow and diversify Africa’s export base. Of the 17% intra-Africa trade, South Africa accounts for 34% of the intra-Africa trade exports, with Nigeria (9%), Egypt (6%), Ivory Coast (4%) and Zimbabwe (4%) being the other notable economies that contribute relatively significant export numbers to Africa’s intra-regional exports. South Africa also accounts for 20% of the intra-Africa trade imports.

In addition to trade finance, the AfCFTA is set to be a catalyst for structural transformation across the continent. The reduction of non-tariff barriers, application of zero tariffs and increased integration will lead to more factories built across the continent as industries develop. This growth will require more international investment in power generation, transport and communications infrastructure.

What implementation challenges does the AfCFTA face across the continent, and how can European MNCs prepare?

Despite its clear benefits, over the next few months, a few key steps will have to be taken in order to successfully implement the AfCFTA by the set “Go-Live” date of 01 July 2020.

Firstly, whilst 54 of the 55 African countries have already signed the agreement, only 28 countries (by recent count) have ratified the agreement through their parliaments. The practical implementation of AfCFTA however does not immediately become possible on ratification; the tariff schedules and service sector commitments (which will form part of the Protocols on Trade in Goods and Trade in Services respectively) are still being negotiated.

Secondly, to achieve diversification and the spread of the economic benefit across African countries, the removal of non-tariff barriers will be critical. The successful implementation of zero tariffs for 90% of goods and services traded intra-Africa, and (specifically) the removal of non-tariff barriers, should diversify the economic benefits to African economies which may naturally have lower labour costs, compared to the likes of South Africa and other more developed African economies.

Whilst the elimination of tariffs could, over time, substantially increase intra-African trade, the benefits of freer trade will not materialise unless accompanied by procedures and rules to remove Africa’s numerous Non-Tariff Barriers (NTBs). These include a wide range of restrictive practices that make trade difficult, inefficient and costly e.g. customs clearance delays, restrictive licensing processes, certification challenges, uncoordinated transport related regulations and corruption.

However, whilst the countries still have to agree on the schedule of goods and services for zero tariffs, what is encouraging is that many of the African countries already trade under free-trade areas in their respective economic regional communities such as SADC, ECOWAS, and EAC. Here, partnering with the right African bank to navigate local challenges created by the AfCFTA across regional markets cannot be understated. And whilst there are still lots of dependencies, we’re certainly seeing more positives than negatives on the journey to 01 July 2020.

What does the AfCFTA mean for Europe-Africa relations?

Ultimately, the anticipated overall growth in intra-Africa trade as a result of the AfCFTA will generate significant opportunity for MNCs looking to operate in and strengthen Europe-Africa trade, infrastructure and investment ties.

The formation of AfCFTA is a bold vote of confidence in the value of international economic integration at a time when trade conflicts around the world are rife, trade barriers are rising and the future of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) is under threat. It is all the more striking because African countries have often remained on the periphery of global trade liberalisation initiatives in the past. But with the level of strong commitment that the AU member states have shown, now is the time for European firms to step into the most vibrant continent on earth as we potentially stand on the eve of Africa stepping into her own economic greatness by realising together is the best way to enhance prosperity.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Why this agreement is the key to unlocking the Africa-Europe corridor


9 March 2020 7:46 AM
by
Tags:
Absa
Africa Free Trade Agreement
AfCFTA

Recommended

More from Business

191119-saa-edjpg

SAA suspends international flights with immediate effect until end May

20 March 2020 5:41 PM

Troubled state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA) halted all international operations and will only operate on its regional and domestic routes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bookmarks_2020

CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award

20 March 2020 1:48 PM

The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Young business school students 123rfbusiness 123rfeducation 123rf

How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis

19 March 2020 8:18 PM

Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mathematics Math Maths

Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources

19 March 2020 7:39 PM

Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

171012-jse-edjpg

JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb

19 March 2020 6:42 PM

The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

compound-interest-1296451-960-720png

Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?

19 March 2020 6:32 PM

The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

contract-man-office-work-officialjpg

Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney

19 March 2020 6:08 PM

Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200319-lesetja-kganyago-edjpg

Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points

19 March 2020 3:14 PM

Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

surgical-masks-covid-19-coronavirus-virus-disease-infection-health-123rf

Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor

19 March 2020 1:11 PM

Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Food truck vendors 123rflifestyle 123rfbusiness 123rf

Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas

19 March 2020 12:13 PM

The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

EWN Highlights

Gauteng Health Dept obtains court order to force Ekurhuleni church to disperse

20 March 2020 5:16 PM

COVID-19 regulations under constant review - Lamola

20 March 2020 5:11 PM

How public establishments, prisons will be affected by COVID-19 regulations

20 March 2020 4:17 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA