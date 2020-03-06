'No evidence that virus is circulating widely in the community in South Africa'

Prof Cheryl Cohen of the NICD, where she is head of the Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis, talks to Refilwe Moloto about the protocols in place, and action taken now that South Africa has its first diagnosed case of the Coronavirus.

We are prepared. We do have all the plans in place. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

Cohen says the plans in KZN, where the first case of Coronavirus has been diagnosed, are in action, and the patient and those known to have come into contact with have been quarantined.

There is a possibility of additional cases, firstly among the contacts of this case and that is why it has been followed up. And also additional imported cases. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

The more cases there are in the world - what we call the force of infection - the more possibility exists that the virus will move with people moving around the world. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

It presents like any other respiratory illness, like colds and flu. The commonest signs are fever and cough. Also shortness of breath and body pains. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

There is no evidence that the virus is circulating widely in the community in South Africa at this time. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

People at risk are those who have travelled to countries where the virus is prevalent, she says.

We are actively monitoring to make sure we pick up any transmission into the community. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

She says one of the ways to test this is to monitor patients with pneumonia and test them for Coronavirus, even if they have not travelled as that would be a signal.

It will help us pick up the problem quickly and know that the risk to the population has changed. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

She says the elderly and those with underlying illnesses are most at risk, and children seem to be more protected.

Our recommendations are really what you should do for any respiratory virus which stay home if you are sick, stay away from sick people. Prof Cheryl Cohen, Centre for Respiratory Disease and Meningitis head - NICD

1.5metres is the distance of transmission, and most importantly wash your hands frequently. The most common spread is from hands to face.

