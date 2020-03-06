Animal welfare activist to march against live export of 70,000 sheep to Kuwait
Animal welfare group National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) approached the Grahamstown High Court to halt the shipping of the 70,000 live sheep in inhumane conditions.
The case was struck off the roll last week due to procedural issues.
The sheep will be shipped to Kuwait by Middle East import company Al Mawashi on board the Al-Shuwaikh this weekend.
While the Kuwaiti-bound vessel will leave from East London harbour in the Eastern Cape, animal rights activists in Cape Town have planned to march through the city centre on Saturday.
NSPCA spokesperson Meg Wilson says the animals face inhumane handling and treatment before, during and after the voyage.
Al Mawashi's first shipment of live sheep left South African shores in October last year under what Wilson describes as "horrific conditions."
She says the sheep are pulled by their fleece, ears, horns and nose.
The animals spend 3 weeks in transit covered in faeces and subjected to heat distress, Wilson adds.
They have a feedlot in Berlin in the Eastern Cape where we found numerous concerns with animals health.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
These animals are pulled by their fleece, it causes a lot of bruising and haemorrhaging to the skin.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
They often try to load these animals sick or injured.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
The ship does not get cleaned. They are made to live in their own faecal matter and urine... This results in high ammonia levels which causes respiratory distress in the sheep.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
These animals suffer from the time they are loaded [onto the ship], all the way to the time they are offloaded and often even once they are there when they get slaughtered.Meg Wilson, Public Relations Officer - NSPCA
Tony Garrens, the legal advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum, says criminal prosecutions in animal welfare matters is difficult to achieve.
Garrens says tighter regulation and legislative changes are needed to combat the cruel, unethical trade.
We as a welfare community feel that morally, ethically and probably also legally, that this type of trade is unconscionable and unacceptable.Tony Garrens, Legal Advisor for the Cape Animal Welfare Forum
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
