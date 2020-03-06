The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway

The only intelligent tactical response to life’s horror is to laugh defiantly at it. Søren Kierkegaard, Danish existentialist philosopher

Memes about Covid-19 is going, uhm, viral at a rate that would terrify epidemiologists.

The jokes and memes can relieve anxiety, but they’re also spreading misinformation and racism.

For example, despite there being no need for facemasks – and urgent requests from authorities that people not to buy them – they’re a constant feature of covid-19 memes.

“This virus is a terribly scary thing and, therefore, we should expect jokes about it,” says Paul Lewis, author of “Cracking Up: American Humor in a Time of Conflict”.

In other words, people aren’t joking despite the seriousness of the problem but because of it.

“Jokes are a way of temporarily triumphing over fear,” says Lewis. “If they’re not racist and spreading fake information it’s hard to begrudge anyone a Covid-19 quip.”

