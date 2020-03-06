OR Tambo screens for Covid-19, but what about the other 71 entry points?

DA MP Siviwe Gwarube, a member of Parliament's health portfolio committee talks to Clement Manyathela about the assessment of ports of entry into the country, amid coronavirus and the diagnosis of the first patient in South Africa.

How secure are screening processes at South Africa's airports?

The parliamentary health committee undertook an oversight visit at OR Tambo on Friday.

They have taken us through a really comprehensive screening process, of people as they land from 13 international flights being screened. Siviwe Gwarube, DA MP - Parliamentary health portfolio committee

We are impressed with the way they are carrying out emergency measures. Siviwe Gwarube, DA MP - Parliamentary health portfolio committee

But the committee flagged these emergency processes that would need to become more permanent if the virus spreads.

Questions were also raised about other ports of entry, including land ports, and ensure all are being screened.

I think there are about 70 ports of entry into the country. Siviwe Gwarube, DA MP - Parliamentary health portfolio committee

With one confirmed case, we have to up the ante. Siviwe Gwarube, DA MP - Parliamentary health portfolio committee

The main focus is OR Tambo.

She says more resources and manpower is needed in other areas such as Cape Town International Airport.

