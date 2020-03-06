Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag

As the coronavirus continues to spread, people around the world have been stockpiling on face masks, hand sanitisers and other supplies.

South Africa is no exception, it seems.

Blogger Brent Lindeque noticed the surge in prices for face masks and took Takealot to task on Twitter.

Lindeque, the founder of Mzansi's leading good new site Good Things Guy, posted an image showing 50 surgical masks for the price of R2,500 (reduced to R2,000 with Takealot's 20% discount).

The online store responded and admitted that the price hike was wrong.

They have "removed the product from the store (with immediate effect) and will be engaging with this seller directly on what they have done", Lindeque explains in a tweet.

“We are engaging with this seller directly on this particular listing,” Takealot continued to say.

Takealot is not the only platform in hot water for inflating their prices. Other online retailers such as E-Bay and Amazon have also been slammed.

The surge in prices for face masks has been criticised by people across the world with citizens taking to Twitter to voice their anger.

I bought a pack of face masks at N350 in January. Same face masks cost around N 5k - 7k today coz of #COVID19



This is the price you pay when your country rely so much on imported products. Have we learnt any lesson? 🤔🤔 — Nasir (@UsmanRx) March 5, 2020

There are reports of massive mark-ups for products such as hand sanitizer and face masks on https://t.co/gbGcuZeJrP. No one should be allowed to reap a windfall from fear and human suffering. I’m calling on Amazon to stop and prevent coronavirus-inspired price gouging. pic.twitter.com/gE1Xoj9sgh — Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 4, 2020

A reminder: Health experts advise that surgical masks should be reserved only for medical professionals and people who already show symptoms of coronavirus.