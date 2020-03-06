Takealot pulls surgical masks after backlash over R2,500 price tag
As the coronavirus continues to spread, people around the world have been stockpiling on face masks, hand sanitisers and other supplies.
South Africa is no exception, it seems.
Blogger Brent Lindeque noticed the surge in prices for face masks and took Takealot to task on Twitter.
Lindeque, the founder of Mzansi's leading good new site Good Things Guy, posted an image showing 50 surgical masks for the price of R2,500 (reduced to R2,000 with Takealot's 20% discount).
The online store responded and admitted that the price hike was wrong.
They have "removed the product from the store (with immediate effect) and will be engaging with this seller directly on what they have done", Lindeque explains in a tweet.
“We are engaging with this seller directly on this particular listing,” Takealot continued to say.
On the 6th of Feb I bought a pack of these exact masks (50) at @Dischem for R75.— Brent Lindeque (@BrentLindeque) March 6, 2020
Today on @TAKEALOT the exact same product is R1925 more expensive than a month ago. And that's with their fabulous 20% discount.
How did these masks go from R75 to R2500 in one month. 😷 pic.twitter.com/7dANq7ahQQ
Takealot is not the only platform in hot water for inflating their prices. Other online retailers such as E-Bay and Amazon have also been slammed.
The surge in prices for face masks has been criticised by people across the world with citizens taking to Twitter to voice their anger.
All the people who are involved in the price hike of face masks for protection from Corona Virus should be shameful of this act. This is the time to show some substance as a nation. Help each other. Facilitate each other. #coronavirus #Pakistan— Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) February 27, 2020
A lady sent me N2m yesterday for face masks 😒— Dr Emmanuel Of The Most High Geng😎 (@DoctorEmto) March 5, 2020
I called my partner in business and he said the price has changed by more then 50%!
I thought he was trying to be smart, then I went to the market myself and damn!
I requested for her account number and sent her money back!
I bought a pack of face masks at N350 in January. Same face masks cost around N 5k - 7k today coz of #COVID19— Nasir (@UsmanRx) March 5, 2020
This is the price you pay when your country rely so much on imported products. Have we learnt any lesson? 🤔🤔
The price gouging on EBay and other websites for medical face masks is appalling. pic.twitter.com/KeYK1CjVgk— Sublime Deal (@SublimeDealEbay) March 5, 2020
If it isn't pure madness, the price of face masks and hand sanitizers shouldn't even rise at all. Infact, it should be distributed for free. Are we still living sane in Nigeria? Taking advantage of moments like this is so inhumane. #COVID19Nigeria— Mustapha Olatunji (@stiaino) February 28, 2020
There are reports of massive mark-ups for products such as hand sanitizer and face masks on https://t.co/gbGcuZeJrP. No one should be allowed to reap a windfall from fear and human suffering. I’m calling on Amazon to stop and prevent coronavirus-inspired price gouging. pic.twitter.com/gE1Xoj9sgh— Ed Markey (@SenMarkey) March 4, 2020
#coronavirusnigeria— Marietta Imadojiemu (@etta_MD) February 28, 2020
Pharmacy stores are running out of masks???😩
Price of face masks skyrocketed over night😒 <1k to >4k
Calm down guys
N:B again-- Healthy people do not have to wear masks!!! (WHO)
Sick people & those caring for them need masks /1
Pharmacy owners in India after selling face masks at double price #coronavirusinindia pic.twitter.com/gMUb8SGf8n— No Show Rajneesh (@GochiwaleGuruji) March 4, 2020
A reminder: Health experts advise that surgical masks should be reserved only for medical professionals and people who already show symptoms of coronavirus.
