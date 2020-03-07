Prasa on resurrecting central rail line and Monday deadline to pay CoCT debt

The Cape Town Central train line (servicing about 45% of Prasa’s passengers in Western Cape) has been out of service since last November, leaving thousands of commuters with a daily transportation headache.

It served residents in Mitchells Plain and Khayelitsha.

Cape Town Central Line. Image: @MbalulaFikile

On Thursday, Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula announced there would be a phased re-introduction of this essential rail line with buses to be used as an interim solution, starting in July.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) administrator, Bongisizwe Mpondo, says the line was shut down because of vandalism and cable theft.

The action plan includes measures to prevent vandalism.

That then brings in the elements of CCTV cameras, control room, even drone deployment. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

There are 18 [walling] packages - these are 4 metre-high walls that we are looking to put up... We also need to ensure that we bring in the communities to be part of this process. It's an exciting project, to take a line that has been vandalized and closed down, to bring it back to life. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

While infrastructure repair is in progress, it's planned to lease buses from existing operators or to buy buses - 80 in total.

Having looked at various options... we came up with the solution that we can only do a road-based transport because others would be disruptive in terms of our infrastructure activities... Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

We would like to transport the community through buses and get those running from station to station and not impacting on routes where there operating licenses. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

By the time the service stopped working we were transporting about 5,000 passengers an hour, so we worked on that number at this point through the 80 buses that we are talking about. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

In terms of getting the line itself back into operation, Mpondo says the aim is to achieve this between September and November 2020 with further targets for 2021.

That means we'll have about ten train sets back on that line running between Cape Town and Phillippi. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

Next year, April to May, we're looking at the full service with 23 train sets. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

Meanwhile, Prasa is facing a Monday deadline from the City of Cape Town to pay its municipal rates and service debts of around R114-million (R98-million is the arrears amount).

The embattled rail agency was placed under administration last December.

Mpondo says he is trying to set up a meeting with the City. He was not prepared to give details but says there have been "discrepancies with regards to the numbers".

He emphasizes that any disconnection of services will not affect commuters, only Prasa offices.

Mpondo notes that since taking up the post in December he has been transparent about Prasa's challenges including a cash flow crunch because it is not getting the revenue it needs.

At all times we're trying to meet with creditors we need to meet, so if it so happens that we owe Cape Town it's not the only creditor that we owe. Trying to get information around whether we have money or not is not going to yield any new answers. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

I haven't refused anything that is coming from the City of Cape Town... that's also a problem in terms of how stakeholders communicate. Bongisizwe Mpondo, Administrator - Prasa

