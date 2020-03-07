W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear
CAPE TOWN - The Western Cape Health Department said the man suspected to be infected with coronavirus was in the clear.
The patient was isolated at the Tygerberg Hospital on Friday after matching the department's criteria for a suspected COVID-19 case, but has since been discharged.
The provincial health department's Mark van der Heever explains: "As per our response mechanisms, our health response team immediately came into effect. Upon further investigation it was found the person did not meet the criteria for COVID-19 and did not require to be tested. We ask the public not to use the COVID-19 situation for personal gain as this leads to misusing of resources."
There is no confirmed COVID-19 case in the Western Cape.
* Coronavirus: Your must-have checklist
Despite the confirmation of two cases of coronavirus in South Africa, one in KwaZulu-Natal and one in Gauteng, health authorities and the National Institute for Communicable Diseases have stressed that there's no need for panic as it's treatable and that most people who have become infected, experience mild illness and recover.
People should, however, continue to follow hygienic practices such as regular handwashing, and if they experience the simultaneous symptoms of fever, coughing and difficulty breathing, they should seek early medical care.
This article first appeared on EWN : W Cape man thought to have coronavirus in the clear
