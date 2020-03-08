Pope to deliver Sunday prayer on video amid coronavirus spread

Image: Vatican News

The Vatican announced that the prayer will be livestreamed from a library inside the building instead, breaking with a centuries-old tradition.

The prayer will be streamed live by Vatican News and on screens in St. Peter's Square, and distributed by Vatican Media to the media who request it, so as to allow the participation of the faithful... in order to avoid the risk of the spread of COVID-19 due to large groups of people gathering at security checks for access to the Square. Holy See Press Office

#PopeFrancis' Angelus and Wednesday General Audience will be live streamed this week on Vatican News to avoid crowds in St Peter’s Square, as a precautionary measure in view of ongoing concerns about the Covid-19 coronavirus.https://t.co/qZWi6mDFxH — Vatican News (@VaticanNews) March 7, 2020

The statement also says the Wednesday General Audience will be held in the same manner.

On Friday, healthcare services at a clinic inside Vatican City were suspended after a patient tested positive for Covid-19.

The death toll in Italy (Europe's worst-hit country) has topped 230. The number of confirmed cases is headed for 5900.