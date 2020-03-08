'A big thank you to cyclists raising funds for Red Cross Children's Hospital!'

Every year, a team of riders takes part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour to raise funds for the world-renowned Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.

This year the team is 33-strong and their sponsorships will help pay for the upgrade and expansion of the hospital's emergency centre.

It's the only such paediatric centre on the whole continent says Pauline Solomons, Children's Hospital Trust donor relations manager (for Legacies and Community Fundraising).

Since the Trust's inception in 1994 she says, it's undertaken a multitude of projects.

... including construction, equipping and training healthcare professionals - many of whom have global impact in the healthcare system. Pauline Solomons, CHT donor relations manager: Legacies and Community Fundraising

She expresses her heartfelt thanks to donors, particularly the riders cycling their hears out in the Mother City tour on Sunday.

All the successes accomplished over the years wouldn't have been possible without the loyal support of the Children's Hospital Trust donors. So this is an opportunity to thank those taking part in the Cycle Tour today because they are part of the donors supporting the upgrade of the hospital. Pauline Solomons, CHT donor relations manager: Legacies and Community Fundraising

Solomons explains how priority projects are identified by the hospital facilities board, in consultation with hospital management and the trust.

Yes, it can be said it's partly government's responsibility she agrees, but it's not only up to them to ensure that sick or injured children live up to their full potential and don't become a burden on society.

With budget cuts not just locally, but nationally, it has affected the Red Cross Hospital... With all the goodwill of the government, they cannot fund the infrastructure or be responsible for the infrastructure with people coming into South Africa that need healthcare facilities. Pauline Solomons, CHT donor relations manager: Legacies and Community Fundraising

To find out how you can help or make a donation, visit the Children's Hospital Trust website.

Listen to the conversation with Solomons on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane: