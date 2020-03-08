'A big thank you to cyclists raising funds for Red Cross Children's Hospital!'
Every year, a team of riders takes part in the Cape Town Cycle Tour to raise funds for the world-renowned Red Cross War Memorial Children's Hospital.
This year the team is 33-strong and their sponsorships will help pay for the upgrade and expansion of the hospital's emergency centre.
It's the only such paediatric centre on the whole continent says Pauline Solomons, Children's Hospital Trust donor relations manager (for Legacies and Community Fundraising).
RELATED: Young Nangamso shares how Red Cross Children's Hospital saved her life
Since the Trust's inception in 1994 she says, it's undertaken a multitude of projects.
... including construction, equipping and training healthcare professionals - many of whom have global impact in the healthcare system.Pauline Solomons, CHT donor relations manager: Legacies and Community Fundraising
She expresses her heartfelt thanks to donors, particularly the riders cycling their hears out in the Mother City tour on Sunday.
All the successes accomplished over the years wouldn't have been possible without the loyal support of the Children's Hospital Trust donors. So this is an opportunity to thank those taking part in the Cycle Tour today because they are part of the donors supporting the upgrade of the hospital.Pauline Solomons, CHT donor relations manager: Legacies and Community Fundraising
Solomons explains how priority projects are identified by the hospital facilities board, in consultation with hospital management and the trust.
Yes, it can be said it's partly government's responsibility she agrees, but it's not only up to them to ensure that sick or injured children live up to their full potential and don't become a burden on society.
With budget cuts not just locally, but nationally, it has affected the Red Cross Hospital... With all the goodwill of the government, they cannot fund the infrastructure or be responsible for the infrastructure with people coming into South Africa that need healthcare facilities.Pauline Solomons, CHT donor relations manager: Legacies and Community Fundraising
To find out how you can help or make a donation, visit the Children's Hospital Trust website.
Listen to the conversation with Solomons on Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More