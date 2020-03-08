Health minister confirms third case of Covid-19 in SA

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed South Africa's third case of novel coronavirus infection.

The patient is the wife of the KwaZulu-Natal man who was the first to test positive, on Thursday.

The second person who tested positive - a Gauteng businessman - had been part of the same tour group as the couple which had recently returned from Italy.

Mkhize reiterated that all ten members of the travel group had been traced. Nine are back in South Africa; the tenth has not yet returned.

"We expect the results of the other 6 group members who had travelled to Italy within the next 48 hours. Zweli Mkhize, Health Minister

The children of the KZN couple who've now both tested positive for the virus are in self-quarantine for the moment, after having tested negative.