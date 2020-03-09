You don't qualify for sick leave if you're put into enforced quarantine
As the novel coronavirus lands in South Africa, both employers and employees are questioning the impact on the workplace.
Senior Legal Advisor at Strata G Labour And HR Solutions Tertius Wessels, talks to Abongile Nzelenzele about the rights and obligations of management and staff regarding coronavirus.
Wessels says there is an obligation on the part of the employer to avoid panic setting in and ensure staff is educated.
There is an obligation in terms of the Occupational Health and Safety Act to make sure the working environment is safe and healthy for all employees.Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
There is a great deal of information and advice out there, especially on social media platforms, and not all of it is accurate or true, he says.
Employees need to follow the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the Department of Health and its National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD)Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
SICK LEAVE RIGHTS
How should employers manage sick leave in relation to Covid-19?
If a medical doctor places an employee in quarantine, the employee should ordinarily receive a medical certificate and be entitled to sick leave.Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
In other instances, an employee might be placed under compulsory quarantine, that is not necessarily enforced by the employer (as seen in the KZN case). And in cases like those, the employee will not necessarily be entitled to sick leave.Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
It is a very unique situation, and there is nothing in law to compel the employer to pay the employee for that period of quarantine.Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
I think it's incumbent on all employers to look at each individual case and consider the possibility of giving employees special leave for these particular incidents.Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
An employee only has certain types of leave - and the requirement for sick leave is a valid medical certificate.
Being placed under quarantine is a precautionary measure.
In situations where employees believe they have been exposed to the virus, but it has not been diagnosed, the employer needs to take the risks into consideration.
The employer also has to make a decision.
Am I going to risk this person coming to the workplace and exposing other employees to the virus? Or am I going to say to the employee, rather stay home, get proper medical advice, or self-quarantine for a certain period?Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
And could the employee then work from home and still be remunerated?
He says these are all precautionary measures that need to be considered to limit panic in the workplace.
It is potentially up for abuse...but that would be very irresponsible of employees and increase panic.Tertius Wessels, Senior Legal Advisor - Strata G Labour And HR Solutions
Businesses still need to function and so the situation should not be misused, he adds.
Wessels also outlines the health recommendations for the workplace.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More