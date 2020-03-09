Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia

(Also, read: Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war)

Oil prices plummeted more than 20% on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.

(Also, read: Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator)

Brent crude is trading around $36 per barrel.

The price cuts by Saudi Arabia - the largest in two decades – was specifically triggered by Russia’s refusal to cut supplies.

Saudi Arabia seems intent on punishing Russia. Oil prices will likely be capped over the next few months as coronavirus stalls economic growth, and Saudi Arabia opens the pumps and offers huge discounts on its crude grades. Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst - OANDA

