Pupils to face disciplinary hearing after boy's finger cut off at Gauteng school
On Monday, department officials arrived at the Pretoria school where five other learners allegedly cut off their peer's finger.
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi confirms that the child's finger was cut off at the joint.
He says education officials are investigating and contacting the parents of the children involved.
Panyaza says the pupils will face a disciplinary hearing.
He'll also encourage the parents of the victim to press criminal charges.
The MEC claims the school did not report the incident to the department when it occurred.
He says the health department has been asked to provide medical assistance to the victim in addition to the psychosocial support available for him and his family.
It's a disturbing incident indeed.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
The school didn't even notify us. I got tagged through social media asking our team to investigate. We found out that indeed it happened.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
We immediately summoned the principal. The team is at the school as I am speaking to you now.Panyaza Lesufi, Gauteng Education MEC
Listen to the discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
