Covid-19 test available to South African public from today (Monday, 9 March)
You can get yourself tested for coronavirus Covid-19.
Lancet Laboratories started making its test available to the public on Monday.
The test costs about R1200.
Lancet Laboratories will collect epidemiological information on all test subjects to share with the National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD).
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Professor Eftyhia Vardas, a clinical virologist at Lancet Laboratories.
If you think you need to get tested, we suggest listening to the entire interview (scroll down).
All the cases we’ve had in South Africa came from people who went to Italy…Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
We have a screening procedure. We’re going to ask you questions about where you’ve been and what you’ve done… Use common sense…Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
If you had contact today with somebody coughing and spluttering it doesn’t mean that this test will pick up the virus. Five days later, it might. If you had contact today and demanded a test, it’s not going to be helpful.Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
If you had contact with somebody who is ill and has been somewhere [severely affected by covid-19] … that’s when you should come and see us.Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
We will assist you… Come to a Lancet lab. Come have a chat with us…Professor Eftyhia Vardas, clinical virologist - Lancet Laboratories
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More