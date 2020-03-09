What do you think of BMW's new logo?
BMW's new logo design is a marked shift from the iconic circle with the heavy 3-D outline. It is light and minimalist and seems well designed for the likes of electric cars in the future.
BMW's press release, explains the introduction of the new look for BMW, BMW i and BMW M communication logos introduced on 3 March 2020.
BMW states that the brand has a new corporate identity for online and offline communication purposes, the first shift in 23 years.
It says the "Pared-down and two-dimensional" design "conveys openness and clarity," more suited to the digital age.
In its statement, it clarifies that the new logo is a new media branding and will be used in addition to the existing logo. It won’t be used on the vehicles or in the exterior and interior labeling our dealerships, the existing logo remains in use there.
The logo has only changed 6 times since 1917.
