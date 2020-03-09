We have not raised our prices on hand sanitiser - Pick n Pay

A number of stores have come under fire for inflating the prices of various hygiene items in the face of widespread coronavirus panic-buying.

Hand sanitisers and face maks have been flying off the shelves at pharmacies and supermarkets after the first case of coronavirus was confirmed in the country last week Thursday.

Another two cases have since been confirmed.

A local resident told CapeTalk that Pick n Pay had increased the cost of hand sanitiser by almost 50%.

Bradshaw maintains that this is not true.

He says the retailer is working hard to ensure that its suppliers have enough stock for all its concerned customers.

Pick n Pay does not believe that raising prices is the right approach, Bradshaw insists.

Absolutely not. John Bradshaw, Head of marketing - Pick n Pay

We have not raised our prices on any of the hand sanitisers or any of the cleaning and hygiene items. John Bradshaw, Head of marketing - Pick n Pay

If we have scarcity, we might limit the amount per customer. John Bradshaw, Head of marketing - Pick n Pay

We don't think it's the right thing to do to raise prices. John Bradshaw, Head of marketing - Pick n Pay

