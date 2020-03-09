[WATCH] A dream come true? Tap water turns to wine in this Italian village
Residents in a small Italian village of Settecani in Modena thought they were experiencing a biblical moment last Wednesday.
Settecani Castelvetro Winery then took to Facebook to explain that due to a fault in the valve of the washing circuit of the production plant's bottling line, Lambrusco Grasparossa came out of some taps in the area.
It said the problem was promptly resolved and no hygienic or health risks occurred and lasted about 3 hours.
"It was only wine, which was already ready for bottling!" they stated.
The Municipality of Castelvetro di Modena also added a Facebook post saying the fault has already been resolved and there are no more problems to the network in question, we reassure that it was a loss of food liquid (wine) that is not harmful to the body and free of both hygiene and health risks.
Listen to this and other trending stories with Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Lifestyle
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home
What’s on your bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.Read More
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands
Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew thatRead More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
More from World
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return
Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters.Read More
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really?
Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus.Read More
Covid-19 FAQ
All the basic questions answeredRead More
South African working in China shares advice on how to survive in isolation
Chester Malgas spent six weeks in mandatory isolation during the lockdown in China. He recounts his experience and shares some tips.Read More
[VIDEO] Actor Idris Elba took to Twitter saying he had Covid-19
He says he has experienced no symptoms so far but had been in contact with someone who had tested positive, and so got tested.Read More
A diary of one man's Covid-19 illness
Chris Gough is recovering from Covid-19 and wants to share his symptoms, and experience in the hope of helping others.Read More
[VIDEOS] Singing Italians show united spirit during coronavirus lockdown
Videos of isolated Italians singing from their balconies together, and a tenor in Florence, are goosebump moments.Read More
#COVID19: These airlines will let you change or cancel flight bookings for free
As the coronavirus continues to impact global travel, some international airlines are now offering free cancellation or flight changes.Read More
NICD: South Africa's covid-19 cases driven by high transmission in Europe
All 13 of the coronavirus cases reported in South Africa so far are people who recently traveled to Europe.Read More