We hope and believe we'll find him alive, says family of teen missing at sea

The Kuilsriver teen was apparently caught in rip currents near Melkbosstrand on Saturday evening, according to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI).

The boy, named Tawananyasha, was still missing on Sunday, despite an extensive search operation.

His uncle, Lloyd Madhinha, says the family has returned to the beach on Monday and is holding out hope that the 14-year-old will be found alive.

He describes Tawananyasha as a brilliant, athletic, well-mannered boy with dreams of being a doctor.

He was a very good and brave young man. Lloyd Madhinha

I hope and believe we will find him alive. As a family, we need that boy. Lloyd Madhinha

