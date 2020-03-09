Public holidays 'season' is upon us, but can you be forced to work?
As South Africans approach public holiday 'season', what are employers' and employees' rights in this regard?
Refilwe Moloto chats to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys Puke Maserumule who says it is pretty straight forward.
If you agreed in your employment contract, or when you were appointed it stated in your appointment letter, that you will work on public holidays, then you are obviously obliged to comply with the terms of your contract.Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
The Basic Conditions of Employment Act (BCEA) outlines the rights of employees.
If you agreed contractually, then you can be compelled to work on those days - and workers earning below R205,00 per annum, will be paid double their standard remuneration.
If, however, you haven't agreed to work on a public holiday, then your employer cannot compel you to work.Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
But, the legal provisions in the BCEA exclude employees who earn above that threshold.
If you earn above this amount you need to have an arrangement in place with your employer.
If you are a higher-earning employee, you don't get additional remuneration for working on a public holiday and are required to work when needed.
So, for office-bound workers all earning above the threshold?
There would be a provision in their contracts or company policy that they will on public holidays work as and when required. And that enables employers to say, for this coming long weekend, I need 3 people out of the 10 in the office.Puke Maserumule, Labour Law Specialist - Maserumule Attorneys
Staff might agree on this roster among themselves, taking in to account the skills required, he says.
Maserumule also discusses the legal issues around communicable diseases such as coronavirus.
RELATED: You don't qualify for sick leave if you're put into enforced quarantine
Listen to the interview below:
More from Business
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.Read More