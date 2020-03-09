Cape Town mom needs help raising money for open-heart surgery to save son's life

Leigh Ann Goldie says her family was shocked to the core two weeks ago when it was discovered that her son, Brendan, had a leaking heart valve.

The 29-year-old learned of his life-threating heart irregularities after visiting a doctor for a health check in preparation for a scheduled trip to Angola.

After picking up a heart murmur, the doctor referred him to see a specialist at Netcare Christiaan Barnard Memorial Hospital.

The heart specialist ran tests confirming that Brendan could die if he doesn't get the open-heart surgery soon.

The backlog for surgical operations at public hospitals is six months. Leigh-Ann says her son does not have that kind of time.

Without medical aid cover, Brendan's family will need to raise R550,000 to have the surgery performed as soon as possible.

The mother describes Brendan as a kind-hearted and compassionate young man at the prime of his life.

A crowd-funding page has been set up where people can donate money towards the operation.

A fund-raising event will also be hosted on Saturday at the Blowfish Restaurant in Table View for R250 per person.

Visit the crowd-funding page to back this cause here or book tickets to the fundraising dinner on Quicket here.

Brendan is a very young, dynamic man. He has such a good heart and soul. Leigh Ann Goldie

The news came as a might shock to the family. Leigh Ann Goldie

The doctor picked up an irregularity in Brendan's heart. Leigh Ann Goldie

His heart could fail at any given time. Leigh Ann Goldie

