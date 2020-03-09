Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war

(Also, read: Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia)

Sasol’s share price collapsed on Monday, falling by 45% in the first few minutes of trading.



Oil prices plummeted overnight – the sharpest drop since the 1991 Gulf War - after Saudi Arabia slashed prices to punish Russia for its refusal to cut production.

At 11:37 am Sasol’s shares were trading at R93.19, the lowest level in more than 15 years.

