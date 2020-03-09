Petrol price could fall by R2 per litre in April - market commentator
Punch-drunk South African consumers may benefit hugely from an oil price war that has erupted between Saudi Arabia and other leading producers, notably Russia.
Wayne McCurrie (FNB Wealth and Investments) tweeted the good news on Monday.
Also, read:
-
Oil crashes as Saudi Arabia declares all-out price war to punish Russia
-
Sasol share price collapses 45% in minutes on Saudi Arabia oil price war
-
Famed market commentator Wayne McCurrie bares his soul about money
McCurrie reckons that South Africa could see a R2 per litre drop in fuel prices if oil prices remain at current levels.
Therefore oil volumes will collapse from non Saudi producers. If oil stays at current price, could see a R2 drop in pump price. USA shale production will plummet.— Wayne McCurrie (@WayneMcCurrie) March 9, 2020
McCurrie is a regular market commentator on 702/CapeTalk’s The Money Show.
Sasol’s share price halved in minutes after trading opened on Monday, smashed by the plummeting oil price.
