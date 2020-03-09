Age is only a number, says 87-year-old who bagged gold medal at #CTCycleTour2020
It was the 16th time that he participated in the annual cycling race on Sunday.
The Scottish-born man is still fighting fit and enjoys golf, cycling and tennis on a regular basis.
Banner says he's always been active and was involved in athletics at an international level for several years.
He says he began cycling at the age of 67 after a knee replacement that put the breaks on his running life.
There's no excuse for not working on your health, the gold medalist tells CapeTalk host Kieno Kammies.
Age is only a number.Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour
I was delighted to win my age group again.Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour
When I stopped running, I started coaching. I was very successful.Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour
I coached two world-record holders. I coached 35 South African champions. Athletics was my lifeblood.Stuart Banner, gold medalist - Cape Town Cycle Tour
Listen to him share his story and sage advice with Kieno Kammies:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More