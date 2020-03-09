When SABC bosses aren't fond of you 'they conspire to get rid of you' - Maroleng

Former SABC chief operating officer Chris Maroleng is taking on the public broadcaster after a disciplinary hearing found him guilty of misconduct in 2019 leading to his dismissal.

Maroleng has gone to the Labour Court demanding to be paid R16 million or be given his job back.

He talks to Clement Manyathela about the case.

The manner in which my dismissal was carried out was unlawful and constituted a breach of the contractual obligations set out in my contract to appeal such a dismissal. Chris Maroleng, Former SABC chief operating officer

I was not given an opportunity to appeal this to a higher authority. Chris Maroleng, Former SABC chief operating officer

His lawyers are arguing this action is invalid and should be set aside, he explains.

Maroleng is also relying on an affidavit by James Shikwambana, a former manager at SABC, about a conversation between the SABC CEO and the chairperson of the board that he was party to during a grievance matter.

Where they appear to be conspiring to do what they described as 'getting rid of him'. Chris Maroleng, Former SABC chief operating officer

James said in his grievance that this is really an indication of the constant attitude by the two individuals and others at the SABC when they are not fond of you, they conspire to get rid of you. Chris Maroleng, Former SABC chief operating officer

EWN reports that the SABC has defended its action and said if they received the court papers, they would respond accordingly.

Listen to the interview below: