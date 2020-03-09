Rand crashes to all-time low against Japanese yen, 4-year low against US dollar

The rand fell 3.82% to its lowest level against the US dollar in four years on Monday.

Picture: pixabay.com

At 1:00 pm it was trading at R15.99 to the US dollar, up from R16.99 (the weakest it’s been since February 2016) earlier in the day.

The rand was down 4.8% against the euro and 3% weaker against the British pound.

Against the Japanese yen, the rand fell by over 6%, hitting an all-time low.

Also, read: