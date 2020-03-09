Joburg, Nelson Mandela Bay… now Tshwane? Why the DA may lose another big metro
The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know how the decision was made to put Tshwane under administration.
Gauteng Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile confirmed he has received a letter from the DA's lawyers.
Premier David Makhura announced the decision on Thursday.
Maile said they would fight any attempts by the DA to challenge the decision in court.
We actually dare them to go [to court].Lebogang Maile, MEC - Gauteng Cooperative Governance
By-elections must be held within 90 days if the DA fails in its challenge.
Clement Manyathela interviewed Vuyo Mhaga, Spokesperson for the Gauteng Premier.
Many things have happened… The city of Tshwane is probably the only council in violation of the law, where there are no ward committees… the appointment of people who are not qualified… corruption…Vuyo Mhaga, spokesperson - Gauteng Premier
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Politics
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm
The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.Read More
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis
He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.Read More
Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings
Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.Read More
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle
Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.Read More
Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole
Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted.Read More
10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread
President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.Read More
All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans
President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.Read More
Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped
Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.Read More
UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'
UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.Read More
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
More from Elections
Our movement for change is coming! - Mmusi Maimane
"… we are definitely going to participate in the 2021 local government elections...," says former Joburg mayor Herman Mashaba.Read More
Africa’s richest city is back in ANC hands without it needing the EFF
The ANC in Johannesburg is not going to be as beholden to the EFF as the DA was, says local government expert Dr Crispian Olver.Read More
'Unhappiness with WC administration opportune moment to revive ANC in province'
The ANC's Amos Phago says party to address challenges of racism and factionalism identified in Western Cape branches.Read More
CR17: 'Face the nation! Tell us what happened! End this PR disaster'
There was nothing illegal, yet the CR17 leaks is a PR disaster for Cyril Ramaphosa, says communications consultant Chris Vick.Read More
Gigaba, Dlamini and Mokonyane heading to Parliament despite outcry
Political analyst Nompumelelo Runji says these people have support from their constituencies.Read More
Maimane not in Malema and Ramaphosa's league and lacks charisma, say DA members
Callers on the Eusebius McKasier Show share their views on the performance of political parties in the elections.Read More
Impressive results for EFF, IFP and FF Plus
Independent Electoral Commission announces outcomes of the 2019 general elections.Read More
Mixed fortunes for parties as IEC releases results
EFF now the official opposition in five provinces, the FF Plus surprises with 14 seats in the National Assembly.Read More
EFF now the official opposition in three provinces
Daily Maverick associate editor Ferial Haffajee says the party has always had strong support in Mpumalanga.Read More
Is Mmusi Maimane responsible for DA's poor performance?
City Press journalist S'thembile Cele gives analysis on the performance of the Democratic Alliance at the polls.Read More