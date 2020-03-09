Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage

The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is causing global markets to plummet.

Oil prices also plummeted on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.

Trade in US markets were at some point suspended in an attempt to restore calm.

South Africa’s rand tumbled to a four-year low joining a global sell-off in riskier assets as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread globally and oil prices collapsed.

I think they just reflect a market that was trading in a very relaxed complacent way and now had a number of shocks one after the other that hit it. Clearly the big one was the COVID-19. It was initially viewed as a shock to China then it began to spread internationally and now the market must contend with very dramatic developments in the oil market, essentially the breakup of Opec at least for the time being. On top of that the market itself is trading very badly and so people are trying to scramble to change positions. John Stopford, Head of Multi-Asset Income - Investec Asset Management

Liquidity is poor. So it's a number of things hitting the market together. It is to some extent initially self-feeding I think. John Stopford - Investec Asset Management

I think it (the market) was somewhat complacent. Investors coming into 2020 could see that essentially the trade war was being de-escalated. The Fed had switched from tightening to easing, so they were supporting markets. Everything was suggesting EU monetary policy, less negative trade environment, positive inventory cycle, growth was going to pick up in 2020. So investors were positioning accordingly. And then you had something that was a bit of a heart attack for China so they essentially closed down their economy for over a month. Now the same shock is dissipating through other economies. John Stopford - Investec Asset Management

If you look at the media, they're clearly telling everybody every five minutes how many new cases in Italy, in America and so on. So it's front and centre. And having seen what's happening in China people are extrapolating that. And now on top of that a breakup in the OPEC cartel which has seen oil prices collapse. partly because demand was already weak and now supply is being increased. There are a number of pressures that's been going on for a year - one is US production of shale. John Stopford - Investec Asset Management

