Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage
The spread of the COVID-19 outbreak is causing global markets to plummet.
Oil prices also plummeted on Monday after Saudi Arabia launched a price war in response to the Opec cartel's failure to agree on production cuts.
Trade in US markets were at some point suspended in an attempt to restore calm.
South Africa’s rand tumbled to a four-year low joining a global sell-off in riskier assets as the coronavirus outbreak continued to spread globally and oil prices collapsed.
I think they just reflect a market that was trading in a very relaxed complacent way and now had a number of shocks one after the other that hit it. Clearly the big one was the COVID-19. It was initially viewed as a shock to China then it began to spread internationally and now the market must contend with very dramatic developments in the oil market, essentially the breakup of Opec at least for the time being. On top of that the market itself is trading very badly and so people are trying to scramble to change positions.John Stopford, Head of Multi-Asset Income - Investec Asset Management
Liquidity is poor. So it's a number of things hitting the market together. It is to some extent initially self-feeding I think.John Stopford - Investec Asset Management
I think it (the market) was somewhat complacent. Investors coming into 2020 could see that essentially the trade war was being de-escalated. The Fed had switched from tightening to easing, so they were supporting markets. Everything was suggesting EU monetary policy, less negative trade environment, positive inventory cycle, growth was going to pick up in 2020. So investors were positioning accordingly. And then you had something that was a bit of a heart attack for China so they essentially closed down their economy for over a month. Now the same shock is dissipating through other economies.John Stopford - Investec Asset Management
If you look at the media, they're clearly telling everybody every five minutes how many new cases in Italy, in America and so on. So it's front and centre. And having seen what's happening in China people are extrapolating that. And now on top of that a breakup in the OPEC cartel which has seen oil prices collapse. partly because demand was already weak and now supply is being increased. There are a number of pressures that's been going on for a year - one is US production of shale.John Stopford - Investec Asset Management
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Virus fears cause market mayhem, stock carnage
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus
Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
De Lille: Public Works Dept identifying suitable quarantine sites across SA
The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has so far identified 37 government buildings to be used as quarantine sites for Covid-19 patients.Read More
Fake news peddlers could be jailed for spreading Covid-19 disinformation
South Africans can face jail time if they ignore the new regulations aimed at curbing the spread of Covid-19, a legal expert explains.Read More
Covid-19 cases: No patients have required ICU treatment - Health Dept
Deputy Health DG Dr Anban Pillay says no South Africans infected are in any danger and most are recovering at home.Read More