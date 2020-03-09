Stock Pick Monday - Prosus, Bidvest, Absa
On a day of market mayhem, Ashraf Mohamed of Sycamore Capital is brave enough to share with The Money Show three stocks he thinks may be worth watching, even in gloomy markets.
It's in these volatile times that opportunities come. Prosus has significant cash on the balance sheet after missing out on the takeover in the UK. They are looking at opportunities. Given their cash pile I think they'll get decent bargains in this market.Ashraf Mohamed, Portfolio Manager - Sycamore Fund
There is a risk that it will go lower but Bidvest, despite the poor economy, brought out a decent set of results last week. I think again it just underlines the quality of the management team running it. You have a strong management team running the business.Ashraf Mohamed, Portfolio Manager - Sycamore Fund
I think Absa will surprise to the upside. I think a lot of the news has been discounted. Absa has always had a discounted rating relative to the market. I think now we'll start seeing more realistic earnings coming through from Absa. South African banks are very well managed and far better capitalised than the European banks.Ashraf Mohamed, Portfolio Manager - Sycamore Fund
Listen to the sound clip below.
