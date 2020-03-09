Streaming issues? Report here
Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe

9 March 2020 8:32 PM
by
Tags:
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen
michelin
JAN
make moey monday
s chef
In 2016, he became the first SA chef to receive a Michelin star after opening his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

South African-born Michelin-starred chef, Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, has a lot on his plate these days.

In 2016, he became the first SA chef in history to receive a Michelin star for his restaurant in Nice, France called JAN.

The concept started and we opened the doors officially in 2013. Before that I was working on the yachts as a personal chef. It was before that that I worked for a French food magazine. I loved the industry and had this dream of opening a restaurant.

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Michelin chef

When I opened JAN, the first thing I did, probably did not think it through, was to put my name on the front door, which puts quite a lot of tension on the whole concept. It gives it personality but...it was supposed to be a little bistro, relaxed, South African eatery. And, as we do, you know we push ourselves. The next thing we needed better glassware, better tableware. I discovered the vintage market, which was around the corner; it's all very cheap there.

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Michelin chef

So I just shaped it eventually, in about two years, into a fine-dining restaurant. The food became a little bit more conceptual and South-African-linked. And we just received a call one Friday evening...

Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen, Michelin chef
Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen in Cape Town. Image: Instagram

Listen to the full interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Michelin star chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen shares his money recipe


