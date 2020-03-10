Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Home
arrow_forward
Business

Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed

10 March 2020 4:55 PM
by
Tags:
business book
GIBS
The Power of Diverse Thinking' by Matthew Syed
nicla KLeyn
This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

How do you create a great team?

What makes true cohesion and how do you create the right combination of skills in team members?

This bestseller examines the power of 'cognitive diversity' - the ability to think differently about the world around us.

Prof. Nicola Kleyn, dean of the Gordon Institute of Business Science, discusses the book.

This was my favourite book over December. It has special resonance because we speak so much on diversity - we produce an employment equity plan. And this really gave me cause for thinking what is truly a diverse group.

Nicola Kleyn, dean - the Gordon Institute of Business Science

First of all his construction of - what is a diverse team and why does it matter - he actually says if you call it a diverse team nobody would buy it. He calls this rebel thinking - his idea is - in order to really solve problems, you need to bring together a group of people - he talks about rebels with a cause. You need to bring about a diverse group referencing their experience, their networks. I think sometimes we use as proxy race and gender for diversity. I'm not suggesting for a moment that groups should not be diverse in terms of race and gender. But what he talks about is cognitive diversity - the need for people with multiple thinking patterns to come together.

Nicola Kleyn, dean - the Gordon Institute of Business Science

Listen to the full book discussion below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Rebel Ideas: The Power of Diverse Thinking by Matthew Syed


