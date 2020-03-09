Man arrested in connection with deadly Khayelitsha tavern shooting
Five people died when gunmen opened fire on patrons at a tavern in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning.
A sixth victim died in hospital and the body of a seventh victim was found by police lying outside a shack close to the tavern on Sunday night.
Seven other people, including a six-year-old girl, were wounded, reports EWN.
It's believed the shooting is connected to the ongoing gang rivalry over protection fees extorted from Somalian spaza-shop owners.
Khayelitsha CPF cluster chairperson Francina Lukas says it appears to have been a rival group that opened fire on another group.
From community intel, it's apparent that there are different groupings or gangs which are fighting each other in the Khayelitsha area.Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster
We think it's a rival group that shot at another group.Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster
Apparently it's about the protection fees that are being demanded from Somalian shopkeepers by different gangs, and they are trying to eliminate one another.Francina Lukas, Chair - Khayelitsha CPF cluster
Listen to the update on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More