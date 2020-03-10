South Africans ditching DStv for Netflix - survey
MyBroadband.co.za has released results of a survey completed by 1,867 tech-savvy South Africans.
The survey reveals that 80% of respondents have a Netflix subscription. Of those, 70% do not subscribe to a DStv package, while 30% do.
50% claim to have cancelled their DStv account after subscribing to Netflix.
Senior journalist at MyBroadband.co.za chats to Africa Melane about the trend in the home entertainment market.
As people's disposable income comes under pressure due to recession and other economic factors, they're making the hard choice and saying, I can't afford R800 to R900 a month.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
He says families are then choosing something that caters to the entire family's tastes, but at a fraction of the cost.
But streaming services such as Netflix do not have premium live sport.
They are saying if I want to catch a game I will have to go to friends or to the pub to watch it.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
He says for those who do not need a high level of sports coverage, they might feel they get better entertainment value from a more affordable streaming service.
Is this trend pervasive through South Africa?
Vermeulen acknowledges the survey sample is biased towards people who are tech-savvy but suggests where the internet is available, especially at home, this trend is growing.
I would say anywhere that there is connectivity in South Africa - has internet access - there is going to be an incentive to get Netflix and other streaming services as alternatives to DStv.Jan Vermeulen, Senior journalist - MyBroadband.co.za
He cites recent FNB data showing that the amount of money South Africans are spending on Netflix has doubled since last year.
Listen to the interview below:
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home
What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.Read More
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands
Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew thatRead More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
More from Entertainment
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic
Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles.Read More
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home
Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber!Read More
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa
The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.'Read More
[LISTEN] Pearl Thusi on bringing Queen Sono to life
Lead actress Pearl Thusi gives us a sense of what went down behind-the-scenes to create the hit Netflix series Queen Sono.Read More
Fugard and Baxter Theatres close their doors in response to Covid-19
The Fugard Theatre has suspended its shows and screenings with immediate following President Cyril Ramaphosa’s address on Sunday.Read More
[UPDATE] CT Jazz Fest will definitely happen at later stage, says Billy Domingo
Organisers of the Cape Town International Jazz Festival have postponed the event due to the risk posed by the coronavirus.Read More
John Maytham's Weekly Book Review: 13 March 2020
CapeTalk host John Maytham shares his top book picks for the week.Read More
AfrikaBurn 2020 cancelled as Covid-19 cases increase in SA
Popular desert festival AfrikaBurn has cancelled its annual event in the Northern Cape in light of the coronavirus.Read More
International gaming industry valued at about $130 billion in 2019
Digital gaming and esports are growing rapidly with an increasing following in this billion-dollar industry.Read More
[VIDEO] Zabalaza Theatre Fest kicks off with Family Carnival Weekend at Baxter
Support the Zabalaza Theatre Festival and help develop the future theatre makers of the Western Cape.Read More