SA Health Department: 128 contacts isolated and tested for coronavirus

Minister of Health Zweli Mkhize has confirmed that South Africa now has seven confirmed cases of coronavirus in South Africa.

We are joined this morning by the acting director-general at the National Department of Health, Dr Anban Pillay to get the latest coming out of the high-powered team, set up to deal with the virus.

7 out of the 9 South Africans who travelled to Italy have tested positive for coronavirus. Results of the remaining 2 are still outstanding.

We probably will get the result today. I just need to confirm with the lab. The lab usually comes back to us when the result is positive and with a negative they don't. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

He confirms all 9 people have been isolated together with close family and contacts.

The department has been searching for what is now risen to 128 people who came into contact with the group.

There may well be more. Where we have identified these 128 contacts, they have been isolated, samples have been taken from them and we will find out if any are positive. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

Isolation means that you are well and that you stay at home, and that you remain at home without any contact with other persons... where you have been in contact with your family they should also remain at home in isolation until we confirm if you are positive or negative. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

He says they will continue to be monitored.

The important goal at this stage is to avoid community spread.

Thus far we only have imported cases, we don't have community transmission. And the reason we don't is that we are isolating everyone. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

Identifying and isolating quickly will minimise or reduce local transmission.

Despite Monday's precaution by a Sandton school, Pillay confirms no school teachers currently have tested positive for coronavirus.

Is everything possible being done?

We are following best practices and learnings from different environments globally and the global approach is to contain the virus. There is obviously n treatment...but reducing the spread is the strategy. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

The disease is very contagious...but has very low mortality. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

What is the capacity for testing?

The private laboratories did not have the capacity to test for it. The National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD) was the only lab doing it with the capacity and skills. They were training the private labs to so because we would need to ramp up the number of tests done. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

So, the private labs are doing the initial tets, and the tests then come to the NICD for validation - they repeat the test and check the methodology used by the private lab is accurate before we confirm it is positive or negative. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

The private labs are charging for the test, but the state is doing it free. Dr Anban Pillay, Acting director general - Department of Health

Testing is focused on those who have a definite risk and not "the worried well".

