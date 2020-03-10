Is a register for habitual racists what SA needs? William Bird weighs in
Last month, high court judge Richard Brooks proposed that it may be time for the South African government to set up a register of habitual racists, as reported by Business Insider.
South Africa's criminal justice system criminalises racism and hate speech, however, racism is still rampant in society.
Bird says that a register for racists may achieve a form of 'punishment' and public humiliation, but it will not necessarily advance society.
He believes that South Africa needs to focus its efforts more on nation-building and social cohesion by helping people understand why racism is bad and calling it out.
He says the use of the k-word, similar racial epithets and other coded, derogatory terms to profile different races must be condemned.
While the government should be doing more to combat racism, Bird feels strongly that social cohesion is the responsibility of all South Africans.
Whatever it is, it's racism. We need to call it out, we need to make sure that people are clear that we condemn that openly and unambiguously and that people understand how much and why it hurts.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
The same word can mean fundamentally different things in different contexts. Which is why policing it and using the criminal justice system is such a very difficult thing to do.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
Is a register going to help us or do we need different ways of registering how we speak and how do we deal with this kind of language on social media?William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
We can't deny our past, nor should we.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
We need to confront these things head-on and talk about why racism is harmful, what it means and how to unpack it. And critically, start giving people alternatives to express whatever it is that they feel they have to use racism as a default response.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
Until and unless we start tackling the root cause of racism, we're all going to continue going around in circles hating each other.William Bird, Director of Media Monitoring Africa
Listen to the fascinating discussion on racism and hate speech Tonight with Lester:
