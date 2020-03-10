'Young adults in South Africa are having far less sex than their parents did'
Millennials – people between the ages 22 and 37 – are having considerably less sex than their parents and grandparents use to have in their youth, suggests international research on the topic.
A study by In Real Life (IRL) Research and Insight at Havas has revealed a similar trend in South Africa amongst Millennials when it comes to sex.
IRL speculates about possible causes for the decline in sexual frequency amongst young adults:
-
Stress and anxiety
-
Concerns about safety
-
Millennials drink less than previous generations
“What we are seeing here is younger people being more cautious in their sexual decisions,” says John Davenport, Creative Officer at Havas. “I think this is a generation that has grown up in a landscape where the potential downside of sex is more widely known, and they are making choices accordingly.”
Abongile Nzelenzele asked Davenport to tell him more about his research into why sex among young adults is on the decline.
The data showed that 75% of Millennials are having sex less than once per month, which is hugely down on previous generations… it’s remarkable! … We’re’ not saying it’s good or bad, just that it’s interesting. Generally, people in that age group [used to] have a lot of sex… now, it’s down 15% on the previous generation…John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
People now are suffering from anxiety to a degree than previous generations simply weren’t, and it's seemingly translating into a marked drop in sexual activity.John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
People in that age group are drinking a lot less and therefore making smarter decisions. The drop in alcohol consumption is leading to a drop in the frequency of casual sex.John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
The world Millennials are living in is different. Their concerns about employment and safety are far greater than was previously the case. They’re an anxious generation. They live in a more uncertain time than previous generations.John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
Unemployment is a fear for every generation. But for this generation, it’s the fear of never being employed… This generation is facing a situation where some of them are never going to have a job at all… one of the many ways in which this generation is a profoundly stressed one…John Davenport, Creative Officer - Havas
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
More from Lifestyle
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home
What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home.Read More
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands
Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew thatRead More
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Volunteers provide free grocery deliveries for elderly at risk amidst Covid-19
Cape Town volunteers are offering help to those who need it most. Do you need help? Or, can you help? Please spread the word!Read More
SAA cancels 162 flights in an effort to match plummeting demand
The airline continues to service essential travel on routes where demand is holding up, says spokesperson Tladi Tladi.Read More
From guitar lessons to therapy sessions: How locals are taking their jobs online
As SA comes to terms with Covid-19 and the need for social distancing, some service providers are using technology to keep going.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Cape Town hotel offers self quarantine units for travelers returning from abroad
The Double Tree by Hilton Hotel in Cape Town is offering quarantine accommodation for people returning home from international travel.Read More
10 practical tips on how to work from home effectively
Working from home to steer clear of the coronavirus? Here’s advice on how to get it right.Read More
Special shopping hours introduced for pensioners at Pick n Pay
Pick n Pay has launched a special pensioners shopping hour every Wednesday for shoppers over 65.Read More
More from Opinion
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly
We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post.Read More
Covid-19 in SA: We only have each other – but that’s a lot! It's time to shine…
Whether rich or poor, black or white, ANC or DA… our interests are inextricably intertwined, says Angelo Fick (ASRI).Read More
Do not visit www.coronavirus.com! Cybercriminals are using it to upload malware
It'll attempt to upload malware to share sensitive info on your computer with the outside world, warns Mimecast's Heino Gevers.Read More
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO
Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti.Read More
How to easily use 10% less fuel without having to drive as slowly as a sloth
Motoring journalist Ciro de Siena gives four quick, instantly implementable tips on getting every 10th tank for free.Read More
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks
Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke.Read More
The agony and death of thousands is not funny. The internet is laughing anyway
Should we laugh about and spread jokey memes about Covid-19? It’s a complicated issue.Read More
'How can I enact kindness when I am facing the end of my inner compassion?'
Africa Melane pens his thoughts on the occupation of the church and surrounds of Greenmarket Square by hundreds of refugees.Read More
'Cosatu proposes savings of nurses, teachers pay for damage wrought by thieves'
"The absolute blasé way the President speaks about people’s savings... it’s not your money!" says Solidarity’s Connie Mulder.Read More
For sale signs everywhere and 108% home loans – it’s an epic buyers’ market
Buyers – the few of them that are left – have all the power. Sell only if you must, says Huizemark’s Bryan Biehler.Read More