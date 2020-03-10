Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic

This comes as the international tourism industry grapples with the impact of travel restrictions and global panic linked to the novel coronavirus, covid-19.

Duminy says Cape Town bookings from mainland China and Hong Kong are down by 87% while Italy bookings have dropped by 40%.

Bookings are down by 8% from the UK and by 21% in France.

RELATED: Covid-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air

Duminy says the local tourism body is making a concerted effort to provide accurate facts and information about the virus to help travellers make informed decisions.

While the decline in some of the affected regions is concerning, Duminy says there has been an increase in forward bookings from other markets including Germany (up 5%), the USA (up 4%), Australia (11%) and Brazil (7%).

He says these markets are where Cape Town Tourism will focus its messaging and marketing.

RELATED: Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'

Tourism is always one of the first sectors impacted by global changes. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism

We've already seen an impact on numbers to Cape Town. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism

We're also beginning to see corporate group bookings cancelling now. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism

The hysteria is probably going to affect tourism more than the actual virus itself. That's a challenge for us as Cape Town Tourism. Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism

Listen to the insightful discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies: