Forward bookings to Cape Town drop by 10% amid covid-19 panic
This comes as the international tourism industry grapples with the impact of travel restrictions and global panic linked to the novel coronavirus, covid-19.
Duminy says Cape Town bookings from mainland China and Hong Kong are down by 87% while Italy bookings have dropped by 40%.
Bookings are down by 8% from the UK and by 21% in France.
RELATED: Covid-19: School tours, global conferences and family holidays up in the air
Duminy says the local tourism body is making a concerted effort to provide accurate facts and information about the virus to help travellers make informed decisions.
While the decline in some of the affected regions is concerning, Duminy says there has been an increase in forward bookings from other markets including Germany (up 5%), the USA (up 4%), Australia (11%) and Brazil (7%).
He says these markets are where Cape Town Tourism will focus its messaging and marketing.
RELATED: Man describes life under lockdown in Italy: 'Nothing to go crazy about'
Tourism is always one of the first sectors impacted by global changes.Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism
We've already seen an impact on numbers to Cape Town.Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism
We're also beginning to see corporate group bookings cancelling now.Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism
The hysteria is probably going to affect tourism more than the actual virus itself. That's a challenge for us as Cape Town Tourism.Enver Duminy, CEO of Cape Town Tourism
Listen to the insightful discussion on Today with Kieno Kammies:
More from Business
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.Read More