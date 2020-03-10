[WATCH] Eskom seizes cars, property from municipality to recover R615m debt
Furniture and dozens of vehicles belonging to the municipality in Vanderbijlpark were seized on Monday morning to help settle its unpaid debt owed to Eskom.
RELATED: Emfuleni only one of many municipalities Eskom is going after - Mantshantsha
Eskom spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshantsha posted a video on his Twitter account, showing property being removed from the municipal offices.
Sheriff of the Court removing municipal property to enforce judgement for the non-payment of @Eskom_SA R635 million debt by the Emfuleni Local Municipality right now. This is at the main municipality building at Vanderbijlpark pic.twitter.com/JR4sz0Br8g— SikonathiMantshantsh (@SikonathiM) March 10, 2020
RELATED: Not a single WC municipality among Eskom defaulters
In total, Emfuleni owes Eskom R2.3 billion, according to Mantshantsha.
In 2018, a court judgment ruled that Eskom could recover R615 million in this debt from the municipality.
The Emfuleni local municipality is one of three local municipalities comprising the Sedibeng District in Gauteng.
More from Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages
The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country.Read More
'This is spiritual warfare' - KZN bishop vows to continue with Easter service
Bishop Bheki Ngcobo of the South African Zionist Church says Easter service will go ahead despite a ban on mass gatherings.Read More
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions
The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulations.Read More
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes
The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.Read More
Covid-19: Areas without running water or proper sanitation can't limit exposure
Epidemiologist and health expert Dr Jo Barnes says people living in communities with no running water or toilets are at a greater risk.Read More
MTN slashes data prices
MTN announced on Friday that it reducing 1 Gig bundles from April by between 25 and 50%.Read More
[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202
The number of confirmed cases of the Covid-19 virus now stands at 202, the Health Ministry announced on Friday.Read More
Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter
Actions taken by President Cyril Ramaphosa and the Cabinet to combat Covid-19 were apparently driven by scary epidemiological projections.Read More
City of Cape Town responds to food truck vendors plea for roaming licences
Food trucks are hard hit by the ban on large gatherings where they ply most of their business.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More