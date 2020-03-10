President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
BBC Crossing
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
PanSALB pushes for Covid-19 info to be available in indigenous languages The Pan South African Language Board (PanSALB) says educational material needs to be translated and distributed across the country... 20 March 2020 3:10 PM
City advising Cape couples to postpone wedding receptions The City of Cape Town has asked residents to ensure that funeral and wedding arrangements comply with the state's Covid-19 regulat... 20 March 2020 1:34 PM
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
View all Local
Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second... 20 March 2020 1:17 PM
[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa. 19 March 2020 7:24 AM
Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19. 18 March 2020 11:37 AM
View all Politics
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020 20 March 2020 1:48 PM
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus. 19 March 2020 8:18 PM
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA. 19 March 2020 7:39 PM
View all Business
Quarantine Book Club: 7 reads to keep you busy while you stay home What’s on my bedside table right now? CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson has started a book club for everyone self-isolating at home. 20 March 2020 4:19 PM
Explainer - A time when no-one washed their hands Washing your hands can save lives, there was a time not long ago when nobody knew that 20 March 2020 10:49 AM
Washington Post’s most-read article ever explains 'social distancing' perfectly We can try to explain social distancing and how it saves lives, but we’ll never do it as well as Harry Stevens of Washington Post. 19 March 2020 2:44 PM
View all Lifestyle
Two Oceans Marathon cancelled amid Covid-19 pandemic Africa's biggest running event, the Two Oceans Marathon has been called off by organisers in light of the coronavirus. 15 March 2020 11:11 AM
Decision to cancel Cape Epic was taken out of our hands, says race director The 2020 Absa Cape Epic has been cancelled due to concerns over the coronavirus pandemic. 14 March 2020 11:02 AM
Why young people – even athletes in peak health – get heart attacks Are heart attack victims younger than before? Yes, says Red Cross Hospital cardiologist Professor Liesl Zuhlke. 11 March 2020 12:49 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Violinists serenade empty loo roll aisle to the strains of Titanic Out of work die to Covid-19, these two professional violinists have gone viral, playing next to the empty supermarket aisles. 18 March 2020 12:42 PM
DStv has free channels and shows for South Africans to stream while staying home Practicing social distancing? DStv Now has made some channels available for free - you don't need to be a DStv subscriber! 17 March 2020 10:21 AM
[VIDEO] Introducing 'My Corona' elbow greeting starring Cyril Ramaphosa The Kiffness made a very entertaining mash-up of President Ramaphosa's Sunday elbow bump, saying of course, 'it had to be done.' 17 March 2020 8:16 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Who are you staying home for? #coronavirus Actor Kevin Bacon has posted an inspiring video of why we should be staying home during this time. 20 March 2020 10:31 AM
[WATCH] Venice canals running clean, dolphins and fish return Italians are posting beautiful videos and images of the canals as gondolas no longer disrupt the sediment and muddy the waters. 19 March 2020 10:44 AM
[WATCH] You may THINK you know how to wash your hands, but do you really? Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay shows us a through handwashing routine which is certainly useful during a time of coronavirus. 18 March 2020 9:51 AM
View all World
Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today. 17 March 2020 2:34 PM
Virus really spreading in Africa now. SA government striking good balance - WHO Africa is the last continent to be hit by Covid-19. Now, however, the numbers are rising rapidly, says the WHO's Matshidiso Moeti. 16 March 2020 9:29 AM
Rwanda, in typical fashion, enforces hand-washing in Kigali despite no Covid-19 The government in Rwanda has mounted hand-washing facilities at Kigali Bus Park in its capital Kigali. 11 March 2020 11:07 AM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Politics

President didn't 'wilfully mislead' Parly over R500k Bosasa donation - court

10 March 2020 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Ramaphosa
Bosasa
Pretoria High Court has also found the Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane released findings in a 2019 report that President Cyril Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament in relation to an R500,000 donation to his presidential election campaign by Bosasa.

On Tuesday, Judge Elias Matojane in the Pretoria High Court found there are fundamental difficulties with Mkwhebane’s findings that Ramaphosa deliberately misled Parliament.

Matojane's scathing judgment found her findings to be 'fatally flawed' and the president was correct in his assertion that Mkhwebane 'was confused'.

The Public Protector's finding on the misleading of Parliament is fatally flawed due to a material error of law.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

The facts did not establish that the president willfully misled Parliament at all.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

She reached an irrational and unlawful conclusion on the facts.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

The Public Protector did not have jurisdiction to investigate the CR17 campaign. It follows that the findings that she made on the disclosure issue...be set aside.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

She showed a complete lack and basic knowledge of the law and its application.

Judge Elias Matojane - Pretoria High Court

Democratic Alliance Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone talks to reacts to the judgment.

One does not want the office of the Public Protector to have scathing judgements like this come out against it.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

It is an absolute disgrace and proves the DA's actions against the Public Protector are correct.

Natasha Mazzone, Chief Whip - DA

Listen to the interviews with EWN reporter Theto Mahlakoana and DA's Natasha Mazzone below:


10 March 2020 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
Parliament
Ramaphosa
Bosasa

Recommended

More from Politics

Mother and son using wash hand sanitizer gel 123rflifestyle 123rfhealth 123rf

Dedicated team to fast-track investigation and prosecution of price hikes

20 March 2020 1:17 PM

The Competition Commission says companies found guilty can be fined 10% of turnover for a first offence, and then 25% for a second.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South Africa law justice courts state capture 123rfjustice 123rflaw 123rf

[INFOGRAPHIC] 9 new SA government regulations at a glance - Bars to close at 6pm

19 March 2020 7:24 AM

The government has issued 9 regulations to manage the coronavirus pandemic in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cyril Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa: Political parties in SA will unite to overcome global Covid-19 crisis

18 March 2020 11:37 AM

He addressed South Africans after meeting with political party leaders in Parliament to discuss the national response to Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

170927 Cosatu march Joburg13

Health union Nehawu plans to march, defying Covid-19 ban on large gatherings

18 March 2020 10:48 AM

Covid-19 and the State of National Disaster, be damned! Nehawu insists its planned march at the end of the month is going ahead.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

andrew-mlangeni-afpjpg

Andrew Mlangeni: From the apartheid struggle to the corruption struggle

17 March 2020 2:34 PM

Lessons from a Rivonia trialist: Andrew Mlangeni talks about the transition into democracy and the challenges we face today.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

180410 Chris Hani Memorial2

Chris Hani's killer Janusz Waluś denied parole

16 March 2020 1:08 PM

Justice Ministery spokesperson Crispin Phiri says parole would not have given effect to the severity of sentence court had wanted.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200303-ramaphosa-edjpg

10 interventions announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa to curb Covid-19 spread

15 March 2020 8:22 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa implemented travel bans with immediate effect after declaring the Covid-19 outbreak a national disaster.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200305 Ramaphosa1

All eyes on Ramaphosa as Cabinet expected to discuss possibility of travel bans

15 March 2020 10:08 AM

President Cyril Ramaphosa is scheduled to hold a special cabinet meeting on Sunday to discuss how to contain the spread of Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Zumastatecapture 2348

Jacob Zuma loses SCA appeal bid to have corruption trial stopped

13 March 2020 3:34 PM

Former President Jacob Zuma's attempt to stop his corruption trial from going ahead has been rejected.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200217-ukzn-campus-edjpg

UKZN expells 2000 'professional students'

13 March 2020 1:32 PM

UKZN SRC president Sifiso Simelane slams label 'professional students' and disputes students have been excluded.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[LATEST] Coronavirus cases in SA now at 202

Local

MTN slashes data prices

Local

Coronavirus projections jolted Ramaphosa into action, explains News24 reporter

Local

EWN Highlights

How public establishments, prisons will be affected by COVID-19 regulations

20 March 2020 4:17 PM

COVID-19 cases in SA breach 200

20 March 2020 4:12 PM

Cruise ship company criticised for going ahead with trip amid COVID-19 outbreak

20 March 2020 4:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA