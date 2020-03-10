"Go for your dreams" - Cape freediver breaks world record to inspire hope

The Capetonian broke the Guinness World Record for freediving distance under ice wearing only a bikini and a swimming cap in 2 °C waters.

She braved the near-freezing conditions in Norway on 29 February, shattering the previous record by 20m.

But the journey was far from easy.

Fillary was unsuccessful in her first attempt at breaking the record in Finland last year after she got entangled in ropes.

The setback in Finland triggered her depression and addiction, threatening to derail her ambitions.

Despite this, the 47-year-old did not give up.

She says she achieved her remarkable feat in order to inspire people who are battling with their mental health.

Her aim is to help others realise that they can still reach for their dreams no matter what.

Even if you suffer from these things, you can still go for your dreams. It has not been an easy journey. Amber Fillary, South African freediver

For most of my life since I've been about 16, I have had addictions. Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Even if you have some mental challenges, you don't have to let it get in the way of what you want to achieve. That's the message I want to send out. Amber Fillary, South African freediver

I've really struggled. It's been amazing how everything has worked out. Amber Fillary, South African freediver

Amber Fillary free diving in the ocean. Image: Facebook

Fillary also holds two South African women’s freediving pool records for static breath-hold at 6 minutes as well as distance breath-hold with no fins at 134 metres.

She opens up to CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson about her diving career, preparation, record-breaking experience and personal journey.

Fillary plans to run a series on motivational talks when she returns to the country and wants to push her limits further in the water.

Listen to her inspiring story on Lunch with Pippa Hudson: