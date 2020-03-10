Criminals will prey on women and girls if City of Cape Town cut us off – Prasa
I have this surprise every month! I disconnect and then within a few hours, there’s payment!Alwie Lester, Western Cape General Manager – Eskom
Last month - after numerous pleas and ‘final’ warnings fell on deaf ears - Eskom took the drastic decision to cut the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa's (Prasa) electricity during peak afternoon rush hour, causing chaos in Cape Town.
Within hours, Prasa paid.
Seemingly inspired by the success of this tactic, the City of Cape Town is threatening to do the same.
Prasa owes Cape Town R114 million for electricity.
The City says the rail agency agreed to pay R22 million of its debt on Monday (9 March) but failed to do so.
Prasa, however, says it always intended to pay the R22 million on Sunday (15 March).
The City and Prasa met yesterday to discuss payment, without a favourable outcome.
They will meet again on Thursday.
“Lights being off at our stations would place commuters, especially women and girls, in peril,” warned Prasa spokesperson Makhosini Mgitywa.
Africa Melane interviewed Mgitywa.
We appreciate that the City is exercising patience… Prasa has serious financial difficulties… informed by years of syphoning money from Prasa through corruption… We’re not unwilling to pay. We’re unable to pay…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
We would like half of our capital expenditure budget converted into an operational budget so that we can pay creditors such as Eskom and the City of Cape Town…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
We are hopeful that the City will appreciate the disruption of service that they can impose on us… will put our commuters in a difficult situation… cutting off lights at stations, placing women, girls and children in a difficult situation, because they may be preyed upon by criminals taking advantage of darkness…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
We dispute the sum they say we owe them…Makhosini Mgitywa, spokesperson - Prasa
Listen to the interview int the audio below.
