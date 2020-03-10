Eskom takes it up a notch, with Stage 4 loadshedding

Power utility Eskom implemented Stage 4 load shedding this afternoon.

In a statement, Eskom said the Koeberg Unit 1 has tripped and they have disconnected the unit from the grid due to a fault on the turbine side.

Also, a victory for Eskom today against the energy regulator.

Eskom's won the right to recover costs they've incurred during the 2019 financial year.

Bruce Whitfield asked the power utility's spokesperson what that means for our electricity bill into the future - and about the continued and unpredictable loadshedding.

Within the next two months, Eskom can go and present its case to Nersa and then Nersa can make a decision. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, national spokesperson - Eskom

Very early on this year we told the people of South Africa that we will have to go back and conduct that critical maintenance. We do not have the luxury of parking aside these machines and work on them because we do not have other available capacity to work with. We have made a commitment that we will keep the people of SA informed all the way, whether the changes are good or bad. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, national spokesperson - Eskom

Unfortunately that is going to be the situation for the next two years give or take - until we get extra capacity - as you know the government is busy with the process to bring in other providers. Sikonathi Mantshantsha, national spokesperson - Eskom

