FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse
FirstRand is saying the economy is most certainly in slowdown.
Alan Patrick Pullinger, Chief Executive Officer at Firstrand, is on the line to The Money Show.
We're thankful that in the first half we were able to grow profits. But probably towards the end of our first half, late November into December but then very acutely January, February we started to see what we call a material slowdown in our business. Pretty much across our entire customer base - from retail into commercial all the way into large corporates - for different reasons - but strain is being felt. The economy - we were struggling to grow in the last couple of months but I think again in the last two months the loadshedding has re-emerged and as you heard it's going to be with us some time.Allan Pullinger - FirstRand
I have not got the number at hand but I can tell you about the resilience that we had to put in in keeping ATM networks up, systems running, branches opening and functioning. It's something that the central bank looked at a number of years ago to make sure that the banking system could at least sustain long periods of load shedding at a pretty high stage - but the implications for banks certainly for FirstRand... we have extensive backup systems, generators, number of tankers storage for diesel. We've had to store our own diesel, now recycled diesel - it's an enormous exercise and it does go into the cost of operations. We have the financial resources - but the businesses I worry about are your micro-businesses, SME businesses. When loadshedding happens, often sales stop. When you are barely growing and you lose just five per cent of sales, to be honest, you go from breaking even to a loss.Allan Pullinger - FirstRand
What is clear about coronavirus is the economic consequence - people not going out, flights cancelled, supply chain disruptions. It's going to have an impact.Allan Pullinger - FirstRand
Listen to the interview below
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : FirstRand warns that SA slowdown will get worse
More from Business
CapeTalk wins Bookmarks publishing award
The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) awarded their annual Bookmarks awards on 19 March 2020Read More
How business schools are coping during the coronavirus crisis
Schools and other educational institutions have been closed as a result of the impact of coronavirus.Read More
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources
Advantage Learn is giving free access to all their maths video resources for every high school learner in SA.Read More
JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-Feb
The JSE All Share Index plunged by 35% since mid-February.Read More
Governor Kganyago makes his toughest decision ever on rates - will it help?
The SA Reserve Bank's monetary policy committee cut the repo rate by 100 basis points, or one percentage point, from 6.25% to 5.25% on Thursday.Read More
Rental holidays unlikely without decision from govt, says property attorney
Property attorney Marlon Shevelew says a decision on Covid-19 rent holidays needs to come from South Africa's national executive.Read More
Reserve Bank cuts interest rates by 100 basis points
Governor Lesetja Kganyago has never cut interest rates by more than 25 basis points at a time. We live in interesting times.Read More
Despite facing dire times, this entrepreneur will supply free masks to the poor
Henry Ludski's small business in Woodstock is fighting for survival. Despite this, he's doing his part to help poorer communities.Read More
Food trucks taking strain as events cancelled, coming up with novel ideas
The food truck industry is feeling the impact of Covid-19 as many big events and markets are cancelled.Read More
DionWired shuts all stores on Thursday, forever, as Massmart throws in the towel
The once-loved DionWired is toast, taking thousands of jobs with it.Read More