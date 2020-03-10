Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings
Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.
Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data, explains.
What these brands offer and provide to the market and our clients certainly stays intact. As much as we're technology... we're a people company first, we're just talking about one name - effectively bringing all these together under the Dimension Data name.Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data
You talk to our clients, they've always said to us, we know these are Dimension Data-owned companies - we find it quite confusing at times to understand how you're all cobbled together. So for us it is a response to that.Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data
Listen to the sound clip below.
This article first appeared on 702 : Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings
