Dimension Data folds four companies under its wings

Britehouse, Internet Solutions, Systems Integration and ContinuitySA are being folded into existing Dimension Data businesses.

Grant Bodley, CEO of Dimension Data, explains.

What these brands offer and provide to the market and our clients certainly stays intact. As much as we're technology... we're a people company first, we're just talking about one name - effectively bringing all these together under the Dimension Data name. Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data

You talk to our clients, they've always said to us, we know these are Dimension Data-owned companies - we find it quite confusing at times to understand how you're all cobbled together. So for us it is a response to that. Grant Bodley, CEO - Dimension Data

