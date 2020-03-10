Cape Town refugees must reintegrate or be repatriated, says Motsoaledi
The Home Affairs Minister made the warning at a Parliamentary briefing on the ongoing impasse between disgruntled foreign nationals and authorities.
Moatsaledi and the Home Affairs committee both agree. It's either they reintegrate or return back to their countries of origin, reports EWN reporter Babalo Ndenze.
The minister and members of the Home Affairs committee are almost unanimous in giving these groups of people an ultimatum: It's let's reintegrate you back into communities or we can facilitate the return back to your country.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
The briefing was attended by the City of Cape Town, the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), and the United Nations High Commissioner (UNHCR).
Motsoaledi also slammed the City of Cape Town for shifting blame to the Department of Home Affairs.
He lashed out at municipalities, including Tshwane, for failing to enforce their by-laws to deal with the refugee crisis.
Minister Aaron Motsoaledi made it clear that there has been no collaboration... it seems that all the blame is being shifted to Home Affairs.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
He criticised the City of Cape Town and the Tshwane municipality for failing to enforce by-laws.Babalo Ndenze, EWN reporter
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has indicated that it will head back to court after police refused to arrest refugees during an operation in the city centre last week.
